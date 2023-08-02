2nd Coronation anniversary: Ereyitomi felicitates with Olu of Warri

The Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Chief Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated the Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR on the occasion of his second coronation anniversary on the prestine Warri Kingdom throne.

Hon. Ereyitomi, Monday, August 21, 2023, in his congratulatory message to the Olu of Warri prayed to God to grant the monarch more wisdom, strength, and grace to continually pilot the affairs of the kingdom leading to more growth and progress of Warri Kingdom.

Hon. Chief Ereyitomi who’s also the Chairman House of Reps Committee on Aviation Technology urged Itsekiri friends and well-wishers to celebrate with Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, the Olu of Warri with love and kindness as the celebration attracts tourists across the nation.

Ereyitomi on behalf of Warri Federal Constituency the people whose mandate he represents in the House of Representatives wished the Warri monarch Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR a successful coronation anniversary celebration.