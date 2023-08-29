29 soldiers, 2 pilots, 2 crew members died in Niger ambush — Defence Hqtrs

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters, on Thursday, said 36 soldiers, including the two pilots of the MI 171 helicopter, and two crew members, were killed in Niger State on Monday.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, stated this when he gave a breakdown of casualties in the ambush of troops in Zungeru and the August 14 helicopter crash in Shiroro.

Asked about the cause of the helicopter crash, he restated that an investigation was still underway to determine the cause.

Major-General Buba also urged citizens to be wary of propaganda by terrorists and remain patriotic.

Recall that terrorists ambushed troops in the Zungeru area of the state and some troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price.

Following the ambush and killing of 22 soldiers and officers, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter that was dispatched to carry wounded soldiers for medical evacuation also crashed at Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Details later.