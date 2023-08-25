25-man Team Nigeria in T& T for 7th Commonwealth Youth Games

CREDIT: NaturalCal (Twitter)

A 25-man Nigerian Team Contingent has landed in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the 7th Commonwealth Youth Games.

The Games will run from August 4 to August 11, 2023.

According to the Secretary-General, Tunde Popoola, Nigeria is to participate in four disciplines – Athletics, Cycling, Swimming and Para Athletics.

The Nigerian team contingent, a force to be reckoned with is made up of 15 exceptional athletes and accompanied by 10 Team Contingent officials, coaches, and other team members.

The athletes, ranging from sprinters to long-distance runners, swimmers, cyclists, and Para athletes, were all brimming with enthusiasm.

They have been eager to showcase their talents on an international stage and make their country proud.

As the team landed in Trinidad and Tobago, they were greeted with warm hospitality and a vibrant atmosphere.

The Commonwealth Youth Games village buzzed with energy as athletes from not less than 69 different nations, countries and territories came together, united by their passion for sports.

The Nigerian contingent would be expected to quickly find their rhythm and settle in, ready to take on the challenges that lay ahead.

Led by their skilled coaches, the team left a trail of victories in their wake. The sprinters outran their competitors effortlessly, while the long-distance runners exhibited incredible stamina and perseverance. Every athlete gave their all, pushing their limits and setting new personal bests.

In the swimming pool, the Nigerian swimmers would make waves of their own.

With graceful strokes and impeccable technique, they would glide through the water like dolphins.

With their exceptional talent and unwavering determination they would be able to secure multiple podium finishes.

The cycling events would prove to be a test of endurance and strategy for the Nigerian team.

Meanwhile, the Para athletes would showcase incredible strength and perseverance in the Para athletics events.

They would be overcoming physical challenges in order to prove that their determination will know no boundaries.

They would led by Engr Habu Gumel President Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games federation in and Mallam Ismail, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Sport, the president of the Nigerian Commonwealth Games federation.

Deborah Chidobi from the NOC is Administrative Secretary, supported some officials from the ministry including Patrick Okeke and Olalekan Alabi.