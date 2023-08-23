’23/’24 season : Sporting Lagos will cope with NPFL rigour – Coach, Paul Offor

By Enitan Abdultawab

Sporting Lagos head coach Paul Offor has affirmed that his team will definitely cope with the rigour of the Nigerian Professional Football League which is slated to kick-off this month.

Recall that last month, the Interim Management Committee had confirmed that the NPFL will not be decided via an abdridged format, but rather a full-fledged league format of 38 matches.

Alongside Heartland, Kano Pillars, Katsina United, Sporting Lagos secured qualification to play in the NPFL next season after the Niger Super Six playoffs last month.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen, Offor admitted that his team can cope with the challenge.

He said, “It’s a big season ahead for Sporting Lagos.

“38-match schedule is a big challenge for us as we will definitely cope with it.

“I’m confident in the players as we have a collective target in achieving success” Offor added.

The fixtures of the upcoming NPFL season are yet to be released.