2,227 corps members sworn-in in Delta

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has sworn in 2,227 corps members in the 2023 Batch B Stream II deployed to Delta for national service.

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori declared the three-week orientation course open at the swearing-in ceremony held at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Issele Uku.

Oborevwori represented by his Senior Policy Adviser, Mr Solomon Funkekeme, congratulated the corps members on the successful completion of their academic pursuits which qualified them to be enlisted into the national service.

“You are the leaders of tomorrow. Leadership confers on you the mandate to articulate ideas and policies to achieve set goals and targets in the Nigerian socio-economic space.

“The brief period of your orientation and induction course should be seen as another significant period designed to instill some discipline and the spirit of nationalism and patriotism in you.

“The period is aimed at accelerating national development and unity through inculcation of the virtues of selflessness, humility, sacrifice and dedicated service to the nation,” he said.

He then assured them of his administration’s responsibility for their welfare, security and general well-being.

“In pursuance of our policy of embarking on a meaningful people-orientated government, I wish to assure you that my administration will always protect you and ensure that you are safe wherever you are.

“My wish is that this one year national service in Delta State should be the finest pages of your memoir,” he said.

Mr Olusegun Alao, the state Coordinator of NYSC, expressed gratitude to the state government for fulfilling its promises to the scheme in the state as regards providing enabling environment for corps members, among other promises.

“ I wish to bring again to the notice of His Excellency some of the problems still confronting the scheme, a combination of which affects the smooth implementation of our programmes.

He listed the needs of NYSC in Delta to include a central office/secretariat, construction and completion of perimeter fencing at the camp,” he said.

Also said that a total of 2,227 corps members, comprising of 671 males and 1,556 females, were sworn in. (NAN)