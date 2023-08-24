2024: Why I’m best to succeed Akeredolu— Odu, First Ondo female SSG

—- l’m more exposed to governance than others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The first female Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, has declared that she’s the best of the aspirants to succeed Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in 2024.

Odu, said that the time was ripe for the emergence of a female governor in the next governorship election in the state.

She said this in Akure, the state capital,while fielding questions from journalists at a media parley organized by the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ondo State Council.

According to her, none of those eyeing the coveted seat ” is as exposed to governance as myself.

” Let us test a woman. The trailblazing character of Ondo State will start from all of us to convince people, why they should look towards that direction.

” We are not just talking about anyhow woman but someone whom you have tried and tested. Somebody who has been around here, somebody who knows her onion, somebody who knows the system.

“Because I am bold to say that of all the people who have come out to be aspirants, none of them is as exposed to governance as myself.

” I have been around this place, in and out of governance in the last 27 years. So, I know what governance is.

“The men have done very well, I am not disputing that but all I am saying is that we should try women”

“A mother, a wife, a sister who has the compassion of motherhood in her. A woman who can’t hear the cry of her baby and turn a deaf ear.

“Somebody who knows her onion, somebody who will lift the state higher, somebody who is accessible, somebody who will be your own person, somebody who will listen to your plights and somebody who will actually work for the good of Ondo state.

“I am so confident that having the first female governor will not be a difficult thing. It depends on the people and their mindsets, the way we talk to people.

” If you as Journalists who have gone far and wide and see what happens in other climes, of you, keep telling people that it’s high time we make a woman the governor of the state”.

Odu who was the Commissioner for Education, Ondo State between 1995 and 1999, and Commissioner for Women Affairs (January 1999 to May 1999), said women’s leadership qualities would bring about desired change and rapid development because of the family-centric blood that flows in them.

She added that ” l remains the best person to build on the “Redeemed Agenda” legacies of Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu having been in and out of governance in the last 27 years.

The SSG hailed President Bola Tinubu for aligning with the inclusiveness goal and the 35percent affirmation agenda with the appointment of women in his cabinet.

Odu noted that any society that promotes the dignity of women and gives them the opportunity to thrive will experience rapid development.