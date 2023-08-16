2024 Olympics next target for Super Falcons – Plumptre

By Efosa Taiwo

Super Falcons defender, Ashleigh Plumptre has said the team’s next target is to qualify for the 2026 Olympic Games.

The former African champions earned massive applause following their impressive performance at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Randy Waldrum-side went unbeaten in the group stage, holding Olympic champions Canada to a goalless draw and scooping maximum points against co-hosts Australia.

The Super Falcons, however, exited the competition in the Round of 16 after a painful defeat to the Three Lionesses of England via penalty shootout.

The nine-time Africa champions will take on Ethiopia in October in the first round of the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“This is now the benchmark for us.

“The expectation is that we compete with these teams all the time, hopefully, we have proven that,” Plumptre told the BBC.

The last three editions of the Olympics have seen the Super Falcons fail to qualify and will be looking at breaking the ill-streak.