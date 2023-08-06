2023 WWC: Falcons have what it takes to crush England, says cleric

The Shepherd-in-Charge of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global, Israel Ogundipe, says Nigeria’s Super Falcons have what it takes to crush England in the round of 16 clash at the ongoing Women’s World Cup jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

This was contained in a statement released on Sunday ahead of the church’s Stand Out Conference 2023 which is slated to hold August 13, 2023 at the Oriental Hotel in the Victoria Island area of Lagos State.

Ogundipe said Coach Randy Waldrum’s girls have all it takes to stand out in the clash against against England by 08:30am on Monday, August 7, 2023.

The Falcons face the Lionesses in Brisbane tomorrow with a chance of making it to the quarter-final of the competition.

Ogundipe said Falcons’ qualification from the group stage into the knockout stage showed that the girls are tenacious and determined to fly the flag of Nigeria high to the world at the ongoing tournament.

He said, “Our Falcons have all it takes to stand out at the World Cup. The group stage victory over co-host Australia and their performances at the other two group stage matches sent a strong message of grit and determination. With the collective encouragement, support and prayers of all Nigerians at home and abroad, I have no doubt that Waldrum girls on Monday can break the record with a resounding win over 11-time champions England.”

The Stand Out Conference 2023 which is free and open for all to attend will feature reputable conference speakers including Pastor Bola Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centres; as well as anointed music ministers such as Yinka Alaseyori, Dare Justified, amongst others.