2023 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria tough opponent to face – Lauren James

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Chelsea and England forward, Lauren James has said the matchup against Nigeria would be a tough game for the Lionesses.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face European champions, England in the round of 16 at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The nine-time African champions became the first African team to qualify for the round of 16 and finished runners-up in Group B of the competition after a goalless draw with Republic of Ireland on Monday.

Stellar throughout the tournament, James has nicked three goals in the last two games and poses a threat the Falcons’ defense must be wary of.

When asked about the upcoming tie against nine-time African champions Nigeria, James said, “It’ll be very tough. Teams are catching up with each other. It’ll be a difficult game.”

The round of 16 clash is slated for Monday, August 7th, 2023 at 8.30 am in Brisbane, Australia.

England finished as winners of Group D with nine points ahead of Denmark with six points to come second on the log.

A win for Nigeria against England will ensure the Falcons equal their best-ever finish at the Women’s World Cup by reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 1999.