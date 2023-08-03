2023 Women’s World Cup: Meet teams that qualified for round of 16 [Full List]

By Ayobami Okerinde
All 16 teams that will proceed to the next round of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia are now confirmed following the conclusion of the group stage fixtures on Thursday.
Debutants Morocco became the last team to book their spot after a 1-0 win over Colombia, with former champions Germany out of the competition after a 1-1 draw against South Korea.
Three of Africa’s four representatives (Nigeria, South Africa and Morocco) will feature in the next round for the first time in the continent’s history at the Mundial.
The full list
Switzerland
Norway
Australia
Nigeria
Japan
Spain
England
Denmark
Netherlands
USA
France
Jamaica
Sweden
South Africa
Colombia
Morocco
Round of 16 Fixtures
Switzerland vs. Spain
Japan vs. Norway
Netherlands vs. South Africa
Sweden vs. USA
England vs. Nigeria
Australia vs. Denmark
Colombia vs. Jamaica
France vs. Morocco
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.