2023 Women’s AfroBasket: D’Tigress trounces hosts Rwanda to reach 4th consecutive final

By Adegboyega Adeleye

African champions Nigeria’s D’Tigress have qualified for the final of the 2023 Women’s AfroBasket after a convincing win over hosts Rwanda.

In the semi-final played on Thursday, D’Tigress outclassed Rwanda by 79 points to 48 to qualify for a fourth consecutive final.

The defending champions, who are aiming for a fourth successive title in Kigali, Rwanda, won in convincing fashion and finished ahead in all four quarters in the semi-final.

The girls performed excellently by winning the first quarter 22 – 2 before also taking the second quarter 22 – 12.

Rwanda fought back and overcame D’Tigress in the third quarter 17 -14.

Nigeria rallied back by winning 21 – 13 in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Amy Okonkwo, a strong contender for MVP, who has been impressive throughout the tournament was the star performer as she scored 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 2/2 FTM5/8, and 3PM in 33 minutes.

D’Tigress, currently led by Rena Wakama, the only female coach at the 2023 Afrobasket, are only a win away from winning the AfroBasket Championship for the sixth time.

D’Tigress didn’t just reach the final of the AfroBasket, but they have also qualified for the Pre-Olympic Qualifying Tournament for Paris 2024.

The second semi-final will see Senegal, the most successful team in women’s basketball in Africa with 11 titles, take on Mali later on Thursday.