2023 Summer Boot Camp: Akeredolu’s wife trains 350 Ondo girls on ICT, solar power, others

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

In a bid to make young Secondary School girls self-reliant, no fewer than 350 of them have commenced training on Information and Communication Technology, solar power systems, and other entrepreneurial skills under the Bemore Summer Training in Ondo state.

The annual training programme, which was organised by the wife of the state governor, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu started six years ago.

Beneficiaries were drawn from different parts of the state.

Speaking at during the ceremony, held in Akure, the state capital, Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu said the programme was imperative to the future of the young school girls, as they would acquire more knowledge that would transform their lives, in the programme.

Akeredolu said that ” Bemore programme was initiated in 2017 with the aim at closing the widened gender gap in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Entrepreneurship by empowering young Nigerian girls in critical areas of science and technology while creating opportunities to help them improve on their lives and make a meaningful contribution to the socio-economic development of their respective communities.

Speaking virtually from Germany, the wife of the governor, expressed assurance that, by the end of the programme the beneficiaries would have had what it takes to emerge as exceptional IT professionals, solar energy gurus and promising entrepreneurs.

According to her ” By the time they will leave the camp, they would have been fully moulded into a pride of lionesses who can own and defend their territories, they would have been well-groomed and convinced enough to bear witness to the greatness of Bemore.

“In all fronts, Bemore has met expectations. It has not only covered incredible mileage, it has extended its frontiers and continued to break new grounds.

“It has brought invaluable finesse to families and continues to give hope to many girls across the country. Given the height Bemore has reached, it is important to consolidate on its achievements.”

Akeredolu called on the government and other corporate organizations to render adequate financial supports to the programme.

“May I appeal to governments, private sector players, critical stakeholders and parents that we should be genuine enough to sustain the enviable standard that Bemore represents to the society and continue to support financially to enable us build an organization that lasts beyond our earthly sojourn.

” On our part as a family, there is no looking backward until Bemore reaches that rung as global players in advancing the cause of women. I am hopeful that in my lifetime I will be able to shout, mission accomplished,”

Speaking on why she wasn’t physically present, the First lady said that she away in Germany with her indisposed husband.

She said “Warm greetings from Germany where I’m providing the much needed care and psychosocial support to our dear Arakunrin who is facing some health challenges.

” The good news is that quoting R. Kelly, “the storm is over now and we are seeing the sunshine”. Mr Governor is coming back soon and as we have all prayed and wished for, All will end in praise.

The state Acting Govenor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, while declaring the training open, commended the first lady for coming up with, what he described as bold and impactive initiative, focusing on transforming the girl-child and promoting the principle of gender balancing.

Ayedatiwa said “For a long time, the girl-child in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, has been faced with problems ranging from sexual abuse, lack of education, gender-based violence, religious and cultural biases, early/child marriage, discrimination, and under-nourishment, to female genital mutilation.

These setbacks thus impede her development and stunt equality with the opposite gender in a society rooted in patriarchal idiosyncrasies and gender stereotypes.

Ayedatiwa added that ” Bemore initiative has turned out as one of the most successful ideas that have conquered the whole culture of ‘boy preference’ and ‘girl aversion’. With Bemore we are inculcating an unequal valuing of the girl-child in line with the United Nation’s Resolution to recognize girls’ rights and the unique.