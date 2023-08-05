2023 Poll: We’ve learned lessons — Yakubu

By Olayinka Ajayi

The National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said lessons have been learned from the 2023 general elections and that there would be an improvement in the forthcoming circle elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.

He added that the commission is satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organized by the commission.

Speaking during the just concluded three-day review of the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss disclosed that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the Nation’s elections would be tested in the coming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

“We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month. We started on the 4th of July, and today is the 4th of August. The response has been overwhelming. Remember, we started with the state-level consultation with the RECs, we had an engagement with the transport unions, we then met with the State collation of the presidential election in Abuja, and then we had engagements with political parties and civil organizations, among others. So overall, we are encouraged by the response of stakeholders across the board and the quality of the contributions they have made.

Asked about the challenges that popped up during the review, he said, The number of challenges that came up, technology for voter accreditation, and result management, have been some of the issues raised, and recommendations made.

“The issue of electoral logistics, so that elections can start promptly, also includes the production and collection of Permanent voter Cards, PVCs, among others. We are harvesting all the issues and all the recommendations, and those that require administrative actions by the commission would be dealt with, but those that require amendment to the existing laws, be it the electoral act of 2022 or the constitution, we will harvest and approach the National Assembly for consideration. “

