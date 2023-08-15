2023: Political assassins shot Ex-PDP spokesperson in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Suspected political assassins have attacked and shot at the vehicle of Ex-spokesperson of the Imo state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Collins Opuozor.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri, Opuozor, who escaped the attack, said it happened at Akwakuma/Mbieri Road in Owerri.

At the time of filing this report, no reason was given for the last Thursday’s attacks by the said assassins, but Opuozor, was of the view that; “The incident could be linked to politics, adding that “For other vehicles that also parked around my own to be left untouched, it may mean that I was a target. Remember it was on Wednesday that we dragged some PDP leaders who had lied that we embezzled N1.4 billion to the police.

“I escaped attack on Thursday, August 10. It happened at Akwakuma junction by Mbieri Road Thursday evening. Apharmaceutical shop owner was abducted in the process. I parked the car and stepped out shortly before the attack came.”

It should be recalled that Opuozor had raised series of alarm over his life since he left his former political party.

To this extent, political tension is gathering in Imo state, ahead of the November 11, 2023 governorship election, where seventeen candidates have staked to win the governorship election.