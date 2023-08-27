2023: Nigerian Soccer Federation USA set to host ANSF in Chicago, Illinois

The All Nigeria Soccer Festival will be held on September 1st-3rd at Time at Olympic Park- Shaumburg. The event will feature soccer competitions between 18 teams The teams will compete for a prize of various amounts.

The All Nigeria Soccer Festival is open to the public and admission is free. There will be lots of African food and drinks available This will be the ultimate Afrobeat extravaganza.

There will be various networking opportunities including an exclusive Gala Night along with community outreach initiatives.

The event is being organized by the prestigious Nigerian Soccer Federation Usa. NSF USA is a registered 501 C. The organization is excited to celebrate soccer in the great city of Chicago and can’t wait to promote African culture in the community.

“We are thrilled to be hosting the All Nigeria Soccer Festival. We are optimistic this will open doors for more athletic events and collaborations, said NSF USA President Philip Imasogie “This is a great opportunity for people of all ages and nationalities to come together and enjoy soccer and African entertainment at its best.