2023 Int’l Youth Day: Over 700,000 youth from Nigeria, India, Kenya, others demand affordable education, inclusion- survey

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AHEAD of commemoration of 2023 International Youth Day, a nonprofit organization, Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, PMNCH, yesterday, released a survey of 713,273 young people in Nigeria, India, Kenya and others demanding affordable education, inclusion in decision making and others to contribute towards national development.

According to the survey, young people demand skills and learning for future employment, responding to a fragile world of high living costs, pandemic disruptions, climate crisis and rising conflicts.

The survey is the world’s largest survey of young people, which reports that 40 per cent of over 700,000 respondents identified education, skills and employment as pathways to future security.

The project collects the voices of 1 million+ young people, informing a global “Agenda for Action for Adolescents”, launching at a global forum for adolescents in October 2023

Meanwhile, the Executive Director, PMNCH, Helga Fogstad, during the virtual meeting talked about the aim for the report, and what young people want.

Fogstad said: “In honour of this year’s theme for International Youth Day on 12 August, ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World’, I am thrilled to spotlight our PMNCH Adolescents & Youth constituency (AYC) for their remarkable leadership in climate change action. They play a crucial role in driving the 1.8 Billion Young People for Change campaign and Global Forum for Adolescents, which highlights the need for a green transition to ensure the well-being of current and future generations of adolescents. Today, adolescents and youth aged 10-24, representing 24 per cent of the global population, face extreme climate vulnerability, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Despite having contributed least to carbon emissions during their lifetimes, they and future generations will bear the greatest consequences, making climate change a profound intergenerational injustice.

“Shortly after launching the 1.8 campaign, the AYC represented PMNCH and the campaign at COP27, both at the Children and Youth Pavillion and the Health Pavillion. A comprehensive package of resources was developed to guide youth-led advocacy for the well-being of young people. It presented key demands to address the climate crisis, backed by climate mobilization campaigns on social media, ensuring global, regional and local access to climate information by young people.

“The principle of Meaningful Adolescent and Youth Engagement (MAYE) is a cornerstone of PMNCH’s engagement with young people. We advocate for young people to be meaningfully engaged as equal stakeholders and leaders in shaping policies, programs, and processes that impact them. The 1.8 campaign and Global Forum for Adolescents embody this commitment to engaging adolescents and youth, mobilizing advocates to enhance political commitment and funding for rights-and-health-based actions for, by and with young people.

“On behalf of PMNCH, I call on governments, the private sector, international organizations, and all stakeholders to listen to young people’s urgent requests for climate justice. Let us collaborate to co-create policies on climate adaptation, mitigation, and finance, prioritizing those most vulnerable to climate change. This includes fostering the learning and uptake of green skills amongst young people with concrete implementation mechanisms.”

PMNCH aims to obtain responses from a total of at least 1 million young people by October 2023, when it will convene the Global Forum for Adolescents – a virtual gathering and the world’s largest event to date focused on adolescent well-being, powering the 1.8 Young People for Change campaign, launched in October 2022.

While presenting the report, Board Member, PMNCH Adolescent and Youth Constituency; YIELD Hub, Director, David Imbago, pointed out that the survey is based on a simple yet powerful question: “To improve my well-being, I want …”. Young people are asked to use their own words to express their ideas, with the most frequently occurring words chosen by respondents including: ‘education’, ‘health’ ‘school’, ‘opportunity’, ‘job’ and ‘access’. The most frequent phrases chosen included ‘mental health’, ‘good health’, ‘good education’, ‘reproductive health education’, ‘learning opportunity’ and ‘job opportunity’ (see word cloud, annex 1).

“Young people in low and middle-income countries have been among the most affected of our increasingly fragile world, including pandemic disruptions to school-based education, household food insecurity and income scarcity, rising mental health concerns, the cost-of-living crisis, and the deepening impact of climate change.

Meanwhile, a 23 year old Nigerian and Mobilizer for the 1.8 Billion Young People for Change campaign, Farida Muhammad Ghazali, also has been to different schools and visited various homes collecting responses in communities in Lapai and Minna, Niger State.

According to Ghazali, “The most talked about demand where I collected responses is on the issue of education and community infrastructure.

“I have always been curious to hear what other young people had to say and this campaign allowed me to listen to different thoughts and hear young people make demands on the improvement of different issues that concerns their well-being.

“If not now, when? When will the government prioritize the need of young people and give them the platform needed to thrive. Through What Young People Want, young people are given the opportunity to make their demands from the necessary institutions.

“It is important for young people to be involved in decision making on health and well-being because they need to have their opinions and views heard regard issues that concerns them.

“I want the Nigerian government to build new structures especially in rural areas so that young people, people with disabilities and victims of humanitarian crisis can have access to quality and youth friendly health services”, she said.

Another Nigerian, 21 year old Alims Blessing Iripia, gathered responses in Calabar, Cross River State, Nigeria from adolescents and diverse young people visiting four Government Secondary schools, one tertiary institution, four social gatherings, and a church during which they were able to gather over 3000 responses from adolescents regarding what they need to improve their wellbeing.

“During the process, I came to the realization that the needs of adolescents within my community are common, as adolescents want affordable education, quality healthcare services, and provision of sexual education in schools. We are the youths of today and leaders we would be tomorrow. What young people want is keeping the dream of our hearts for our nation”, Iripia said.

She also counseled that it is crucial to listen to young people when making decisions because they can contribute fresh ideas, innovative solutions, and diverse perspectives that can help address complex challenges and shape more inclusive and sustainable outcomes.

It also fosters a sense of belonging and responsibility among young people, enabling them to be active participants in shaping their own future and the world around them.

“Engaging young people in all aspects of decision making in my country is what I want because this will enable us to influence decisions that have an impact on our lives and the future”, she added.

Meanwhile, 24 year old Nigerian, Andrew Adache, with the support of EVA Nigeria, Adache was able to visit eight secondary schools, two churches and a football viewing centre around Abuja and its environs, and collect over 4000 responses in FCT Abuja.

He said: “In Nigeria adolescent and young people face diverse challenges ranging from their health, to limited inclusion in social and political space, as well as increasing number of out of school children.

“This became a motivation for me to partake in the campaign, to find out what adolescent and young people really want for their wellbeing.

“The responses made me realize that there is still more to be done in Nigeria, particularly in prioritizing adolescent and young people needs with many gaps been identified during this process.

“Young people are the greatest investment for a country’s development, hence the government and stakeholders need to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

“It is so crucial to listen to young people investment decisions on health and well being because they are the future of tomorrow and the health and well-being needs of AYPs are at the centre of national development.

“I want the Nigerian government to include us in decision making space so that we can meaningfully contribute in decision making space, that prioritises our health and well-being in general.”