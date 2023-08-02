2023 General Election: Post Mortem Dialogue identifies factors impeding women’s participation in politics

Participants at the post Mortem Dialogue of 2023 General elections on Assessing violence against women and women participation in 2023 general elections held in Ilorin on Wednesday.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Stakeholders have identified key factors impeding successful women’s participation in politics in Nigeria arising from the fallout from the last 2023 General Elections, and the need to achieve the 35% affirmative action for women in the current dispensation.

Participants at a one-day Postmortem dialogue on Assessing violence against women and women’s participation in the 2023 general elections on Wednesday identified the patriarchal nature of Nigeria society and political parties as major factors impeding women’s participation in politics.

Also identified is the worrying factor of some Women’s natural attitude of running their fellow women down in politics instead of rallying around them to success with their larger population but sadly chose to follow the male gender.

The need to lobby and encourage governors to encourage women’s participation in politics by granting them more appointments which is easier to do than elective posts ,citing the case of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state was also exemplified at the fora.

Governor AbdulRazaq was particularly commended at the seminar for changing the political narrative in Kwara state when he assumed of by giving women more attention,and in the last general elections empowered four women to be elected into the state House of Assembly.

The dialogue, organized by the Women’s Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Nigeria and Women Environment and Youth Development Initiative

(WOYODEV) had Kwara state female lawmakers, civil society organizations (CSO), network groups and women groups in attendance.

Some other factors identified by the people include low level of education among Nigerian women, war, conflict and violence, discrimination and inequality against women, traditional, religious and cultural dictates; which make women submissive to men, among others.

Speaking with journalists at the programme, the Project Officer for Women Situation Room Nigeria (WSRN), Utibe-Abasi Bassey-Duke, said that the organization saw the need to assess and improve on 2023 women participation in politics ahead of 2027 general elections.

“Having observed last general elections in 11 states of the federation, we thought it necessary to go back to drawing board, assess some things to move forward ahead of 2027 elections. One of these is level of violence against women and women participation during and post elections of the 2023 elections.

“We’re also identifying new trends that impede women political participation and draw a road map ahead of 2027 elections. One of these is patriarchal nature of our society and political parties. Women were being denied participation in this process. So, we look at advocating for passage of independent candidature bill to enable independent people come out and vie for political positions”.

The Project Officer, who said there was need to start and intensify advocacy early before the 2027 general elections on the identified areas of attention, added that “we need to establish our voices in government”.

“We need proper implementation on the 35 per cent affiramtive action that has already been passed in order to see competent, credible and women that can bring positive change in government”, she said.

Also speaking, member representing Ilorin North/West state constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Babatunde Ayi Olatundun, said that the 2023 general elections and beyond have better ray of hope in stock for the female gender.

The lawmaker, who said that available statistics showed that women folk were not well represented as expected in the last general elections, attributed the development to fear of the unknown, “particularly, violence and gender discrimination”.

“I want to use this medium to encourage my fellow women

to put their fears aside and come out to participate in politics

which has become a level playing ground for everyone. Moreover, worthy of mentioning is the 35% affirmative action and the Political Gender Composition Bill passed into Law by the state government which protects our womenfolk”.

The lawmaker, on behalf of the five female lawmakers elected into the Kwara State House of Assembly commended Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, “for blazing the trail of women

in governance which I and four other female colleagues have

used as a platform to be here today as representatives of our

respective constituencies”.