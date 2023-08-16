2023 expo to project achievements of indigenous content — NCC

By Juliet Umeh

THE Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC is set to showcase achievements so far recorded in the promotion of indigenous content in the telecommunications sector at the second edition of the Nigerian Telecommunications Indigenous Content Expo, NTICE 2023.

The 2023 NTICE which holds in Lagos from August 22-24, 2023 is with the themed: “Harnessing Indigenous Content for Economic Growth: Networking to Boost Investment.

The Commission said Expo is open to multi-sectoral participants, including indigenous telecom operators, manufacturers, regulators, government agencies, policymakers, innovators, industry leaders, startups, other actors in the telecom ecosystem, academia and global experts to showcase their products and services, innovative solutions and new technologies.

According to NCC, “The event has continued to serve as a rare assemblage of stakeholders where diverse thoughts can be shared in contexts that advance utilization of indigenous contents in the nation’s telecommunications industry.

“Participation at the event requires mandatory formal registration ahead of the day of the event and the Commission has created the link for this purpose, and intending participants are advised to register before August 22, 2023.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta, reiterated that NTICE is Nigeria’s largest annual indigenous telecoms, tech and startups, manufacturing and innovative event that brings to stakeholders the powerful connections and valuable new relationships that highlights the achievements and vast potentials of a tech-driven digital economy.