2023 election victory: ‘Tinubu is capable of moving Nigeria out of present condition’

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Fierce Niger Delta militant group, The Force of Egbesu, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections in the country.

The Force of Egbesu, speaking through their leader, General Gbolodi, in a statement issued yesterday, commended Tinubu for a victory well-deserved, noting that Niger Deltans and Nigerians in general expected better service delivery from his administration.

The statement reads in part: “We, The Force of Egbesu hereby congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 general elections in the country.

“We want to state that his victory is well-deserved, as we trust he is capable of moving Nigeria out of the present economic adversity to becoming a robust economy.

“It is on record that The Force of Egbesu does not tolerate wickedness and oppression in any circumstances, as we strive for a better Niger Delta through our agitations.

“However, we are ready to support the President Tinubu-led administration to deliver the much needed dividends of democracy to Nigerians because he has shown that he’s ready to work for the betterment of the citizenry.

“We also urge Nigerians to give Mr President the needed support and the enabling environment to deliver on his electioneering promises and pledges made to Nigerians before, during and after the general elections”.