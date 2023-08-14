2023 an end to Uzodimma in  govt house – PDP

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, boasted that the 2023 governorship election in Imo state would bring to the reign of Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The PDP’s Director General of New Media, Lancelot Obiaku, made this known to newsmen in Owerri while commenting on Uzodimma’s statement scoring his administration high in performance.

According to PDP, “To start with, in that ill-fated unveiling of his running-mate, Uzodimma spent the day casting aspersions on the opposition and blaming them for his failure to provide the desired good governance to the State. Those were the despairing cry of a drowning man who knows that his time at the Douglas House has come to an end.

“Despite promises of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery (3-R), what Imo has witnessed in the last 43 months under the Uzodimma regime is the complete opposite – Destruction, Decay, and Deceit (3-D). It is no longer shocking that our state has become a victim of rampant arson and violence. Beyond the devastating loss of lives and property, every aspect of governance and the state’s economy have suffered significant damage.”

“To accurately situate the deteriorating state of Imo’s economy, data from Dataphyte reveals that in the first quarter of 2023, the State only managed to generate a measly 3.78 percent of its projected revenue, amounting to a meager N3.16 billion. This positions Imo as the second-worst performer in revenue generation as it is ranked 35th out of the 36 States in the federation, despite the heavy burden of taxation imposed on businesses and individuals in the state.

“These alarming figures can be attributed to various factors including high unemployment rates reaching up to 60%, low productivity caused by the absence of robust agricultural and industrial programs and policies, and a lack of both public and private sector investment in Imo State,” he said.

He added: “Funnily enough, Uzodimma’s baseless assertion of improved security in the State was predicated on a function hosted by the Nigerian Army in Owerri, the State capital. Unfortunately, the Governor views the capital city as representative of the entire State, disregarding the fact that more than 70 percent of the population resides in rural areas.”