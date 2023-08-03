2023 Afrobasket: D’Tigresses survive Mozambique scare*Sail into s-finals

By Patrick Omorodion

Defending Champions and Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigresses Wednesday survived the scare of not qualifying for the semi-finals of the ongoing Afrobasket championship in Rwanda against hard fighting Mozambique.



The Mozambicans who qualified through a quarter-finals play-off against Cote d’Ivoire took an early lead, winning the first two quarters,18-16 and 15-13 to establish a four point lead in the first half at 33-29.



Like the true champions they are, the Sarah Ogoke-led side fought back to pick the third quarter at 18-10 before subduing the southern Africans 12-9 in the last quarter to pick the semi-finals ticket at 59-52.



The Nigerian ladies will on Thursday battle host, Rwanda in the first semi-finals at 5pm, Nigerian time while two other west African teams, Senegal and Mali will contest for the second semi-finals ticket at 8pm.