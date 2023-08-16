2022 telecom sector report: Multiple taxation, unstable forex regime caused 50% drop in FDI

•Reversal will entail special attention to socio-economic situations, says ALTON

By Prince Osuagwu Hi-Tech Editor

THE recently released 2022 Subscriber/Network data annual report has continued to attract mixed feelings as the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON says the document contains figures to be more worried about than celebrated.

Despite posting an appreciable figure of N785.77 billion in Domestic Investments, the association feels such figures are deceptive when juxtaposed with current realities and real indices that determine the strength of a sector.

The report released by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says the Nigerian telecommunications industry’s domestic investment rose to 785,771,028,960.36 as at the end of December 2022.

However, despite the huge investments to enhance their operations, the telecoms operators still contended with a huge operational cost of N2,092,815,085,166 during the year.

Although, the operators revenue for the year totalled N3,856,026,156,380.29, they, however, raked in 40,742,900,243.50 from value added services.

But what piqued the association is that the harsh economic conditions witnessed in the sector drove down foreign Direct Investment by 50 percent; from $753 million recorded in 2021 to $399.9 million at the end of 2022, showing a gap of $353.1 million.

Chairman of the association, Engr Gbenga Adebayo, said that a drop in capital inflow in any sector does not show good sign irrespective how other factors progressed.

Adebayo said: “There is more to be worried about than celebrated in that document. However, we are not totally surprised with the things we saw there. The sector will always respond to the socio-economic situation, but this time around some of the negative indices portend danger unless government take a conscientious effort to redress them. You don’t expect foreign direct investment not to drop with the level of foreign exchange instability, and multiple taxes the sector faced in recent times.

“Investors always weigh their options. Whether we like it or not, it’s unattractive for people to invest in an economy they cannot plan with its foreign exchange regime. No investor will be comfortable in an economy taxes will weigh down on his or her investments, especially when those taxes are same but multiplied across tiers and different levels of government.

“As we speak now, there are over 48 taxes on the sector players and no one can tell what the foreign exchange peg will be in the next hour. The industry doesn’t operate in that fashion”he added.

In the document, the NCC also disclosed that the sector contribution to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) increased from 12.61 per cent in the Fourth Quarter, 2021 to 13.55 per cent in the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

The report highlighted other developments, including the domestic investment (CAPEX) which peaked at N785.7 billion as of December 2022; operating cost, N2 trillion and revenue N3.88 trillion.

Also, the GSM Operators, MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile doled out N718.3 billion on CAPEX, with an operating cost of N1.99 trillion and earn N3.329 trillion revenue. The earning represented 18.7 per cent increase when compared with N3.2 trillion recorded in 2021.

The data also showed the dominance of the mobile network operators as they accounted for 86 per cent of the industry’s revenue.

Fixed Wired operators invest N61.3 million, operated with N841.7 million and earned N385 million. The Internet Service Providers spent N5.24 billion on CAPEX with an operating cost of N71.2 billion and earned N92 billion in revenue. The Value Added Service (VAS) providers saw N417 million CAPEX, operated with N14.9 billion and earned N40.7 billion.

Collocation and Infrastructure sharing companies got N3.2 billion revenue, operated with N3.18 billion and invested N326.9 million. Other telecoms operators, according to NCC, spent N524 million on CAPEX investment, operated with N6 billion and had revenue of N5.59 billion.

Meanwhile, the report said telecommunications subscribers in Nigeria consumed a total of 518,381.89 terabytes of data in 2022.

The impact of the positives showed in some other telecom indicators like Teledensity, Internet and Broadband Penetration.

On telecoms infrastructure deployments the report said a total of 34,862 towers were deployed across the country, with a corresponding 127, 294 base stations; while microwave in 2022 peaked at 289,270.48km.

But Adebayo said to reverse the negative trends, government, as a matter of urgency should pay more attention to sectors like telecommunications and harmonise multiplied taxes as well as do everything possible to regularise and steady the foreign exchange, Forex regime in the country.