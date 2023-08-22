2022 flood: NEMA distributes palliatives to over 60,000 households in Benue

Gov Alia flagging off the exercise

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has flagged off the distribution of relief materials to over 60,000 households affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Benue state.

The distribution exercise which is being carried out under the Special National Economic and Livelihood Emergency Intervention, SNELEI, of the agency is also targeted at the most vulnerable persons in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off Tuesday in Makurdi, the Director Generel of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed explained that the intervention was approved by the Federal Government after an assessment was carried out by the government following the disaster.

Represented by the SNELEI Team Lead, Azeez Afunku, the DG said “the Federal Government approved this intervention specifically for people affected by the 2022 flood disasters and those classified as the most vulnerable persons across the country.

“Immediately after the flood incident, damage and loss assessment were conducted and relief items approved by the Federal Government were delivered across the states to complement initial intervention by the state Governments.

“Furthermore, based on the assessments which were jointly conducted by the NEMA and State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs), the Federal Government approved this Special Intervention to assist vulnerable persons across the country and those affected by the flood to support their quick return to normalcy.

“This intervention is also expected to drive the sustainable socio-economic resilience of the targeted most vulnerable individuals. NEMA staff were deployed to conduct the verification of the target beneficiaries in collaboration with personnel from SEMAs, State Agricultural Development Project and other relevant Stakeholders.”

He appealed to the beneficiaries to put the items to good use and not sell them off.

The District Head of Madikpo, Tyo Ahire Ugba commended the Federal Government for coming to the aid of the flood victims.

Flagging off the exercise, Governor Hyacinth Alia commended the Federal government for the intervention.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries included thousands of bags of rice, maize, condiments, grinding and sewing machines, farm inputs, and rubber mats among several other items.