20,000 Nigerians set for digital empowerment as Google announces N1.2bn initiative

By Juliet Umeh

Google, through its philanthropic arm, has announced a N1.2 billion grant to “Mind the Gap”, an initiative that aims to equip 20,000 Nigerian women and youth with vital digital skills.

The investment aligns with the Federal Government’s ambitious commitment to create one million digital jobs.

The program will offer training in diverse areas such as data science, artificial intelligence, web development, and mobile app development, utilising both online and in-person delivery methods.

According to Google, the initiative, which consists of three components, is open to participants from all over Nigeria.

It also seeks to engage those with a strong interest in digital technology, a promising academic background, and a dedication to uplifting their communities.

Google stated: “The first is the ‘Digital Onboarders Program’, aimed at equipping 5,000 youth in employment, education, or training with the necessary digital skills, followed by their integration into consumer-centric businesses across 12 states in Nigeria.

“The ‘Arewa Tech4Ladies’ program will provide digital learning for women in four semi-urban and rural communities in Kaduna State.

“Through this, 5,000 women and girls will be trained in areas, such as data science and artificial intelligence. The final pillar is the Engage Nigeria initiative, which is designed to offer training and mentorship to 10,000 prodigious, young talents across the nation, supporting the growing creative industry.”

Reacting to the initiative, Vice President Kashim Shettima said: “We need to think outside the box and pave the way for more job opportunities.

”As a nation, we must walk the talk. It’s straightforward to discuss ambitious plans, but the real challenge lies in bringing these ideas to life.

“I want to assure Google and all our partners that this administration stands ready for collaboration. Nigeria is open for business. Our current President is deeply committed to leaving a legacy that will make Nigerians proud for generations to come.”