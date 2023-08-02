200 drivers benefit from Ikoyi Lions Club, Visionspring free eye test

From left: (Standing): Vice President, Fidelis Ayengbe; Oluwatosin Baiyewu, Deputy Marketing and Communications Officer and Welfare Officer; Arafat Adeniyi, Service Chairperson; Oluwatobi Bakare, Treasurer; President, Ismail Adeyemi; Oluwatosin Bashorun, Club Secretary; Dada Adams; Elizabeth Okafor; Samuel Peter, Assistant Secretary;. Lawal Ibrahim.-Front row: Abdulhakieem Ibrahim, Marketing and Communications Officer; Oyeronke Solaojo and VisionSpring Marketing Manager, Mr. Oke, during the event.

By Etop Ekanem

No fewer than 200 commercial drivers in Ikoyi area of Lagos State have benefited from Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, District 404A3 Region 2 free eye test and eye glasses in collaboration with Visionspring.

The programme, which took place at Falomo under bridge, Ikoyi was for commercial drivers within the area.

Speaking at the ocassion, President of Lagos Ikoyi Elite Lions Club, Lion Ismail Adeyemi, said: “We are here for one of the exercises, which the Lions Club International has mandated all the clubs to undertake every month, which is meant to target a section, either environtment, healthcare, feeding the poor, tree planting or vision.

“Luckily, this month falls under vision. That is why we are here to give drivers in Ikoyi region, which is under our jurisdiction, free eye test and eye glasses.

“We observe that a lot of auto crashes are caused due to bad eyesight by drivers. So, no fewer than 200 commercial drivers within our jurisdiction will benefit from this exercise.

“We are also giving them free night vision glasses to aid those who complained of not seeing well when driving at night.”

Adeyemi advised the drivers and Nigerians in general to regularyly go for eye checks to prevent avoidable auto crashes.

According to him, “Our long term plan is that we are going to do more of of Feeding the Hungry programme subsequently. After that we will still do the free eye test and glasses.”

Others who spoke included Dada Adams, First Vice President; Fidelis Anyengbe, Second Vice President; Tosin Baiyewu, Deputy Marketing and Communication Officer; Abdulhakieem Ibrahim, Marketing and Communication Officer and Oluwatosin Bashorun, Club Secretary.

They all harped on the need for commercial drivers to go for regular eye checks, noting that for them to drive well, they must have good eyesight. They urged Nigerians to take good care of their health, including the eyes.