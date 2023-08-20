20 out of 39 cabinet nominees scale lawmakers’ screening in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Twenty out of the 39 cabinet nominees recently sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the Lagos State House of Assembly, have so far been screened by a committee of the House which began sitting at the weekend.

It is expected that all the cabinet nominees would have been screened by Wednesday when the exercise is expected to end paving way for inauguration by the governor.

Recall that on July 28, 2023, the Governor submitted a total of 39 Commissioners and Special Adviser nominees to the House of Assembly for approval.

On Monday, the committee grilled Mrs. Adetoke Benson-Awoyinka, immediate past Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Housing, and Mrs Bola Olumegbon Lawal, a former Executive Secretary of Yaba Local Council Development Area, LCDA.

Others screened included: Yakoob Alebiosu, Idris Aregbe, Abdul-Kabir Ogungbo, Dr. Oreoluwa finnih-Awokoya, Eng. Abiola Olowu, Dr. Adekunle Olayinka, Mosopefolu George, and Eng. Aramide Adeyoye.

Earlier on Sunday, the committee led by Mojeed Fatai, Chief Whip of the House, screened Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, Dr. Olamide Babatunde, Lawal Pedro, and Afolabi Waheed Ayantayo, immediate past Special Adviser to the Governor on Parastatals Monitoring.

Others included: Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Olugbenga Olaniyi, Ogunwuyi Ekundayo, Ibrahim Layode, immediate past lawmaker of the State from Badagry, Adetokunbo Wahab and Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu.

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, had recently constituted the 12-man ad-hoc committee for the exercise.

The committee is to make a report to the House when it reconvenes.

At the commencement of the screening, Fatai had noted that the task before the lawmakers was in line with a provision of the 1999 Constitution.

He added that the recommendation of the committee would be presented to the House.

“The House of Assembly has the mandate to screen and confirm the nominees for the position of commissioners and Special Advisers,” Fatai stated.

Members of the committee include: Adedamola Kasumu, Ajomale Oladipo, Saheed Babafemi, Nureni Akinsanya, and Ajani Owolabi.

The others are: Sa’ad Olumo, Sanni Okanlawon, Adewale Temitope, Ajayi Oladele, Abdulkareem Jubril and Orekoya Abiodun.