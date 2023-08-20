20 deceased police officers’ families get over N42m in Nasarawa

By David Odama

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria police Thursday doled out N42, 186, 686.12kobo to 20 deceased families of officers who sustained injuries while discharging their official duties.

Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba who presented the cheques on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, urged the beneficiaries to invest the benefit of their deceased ones in a profitable venture.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Ramhan Nansel and made available to journalists in the state, said the over 42 million naira was presented to twenty families of Police operatives who died while in active service and those who sustained varying degrees of injuries in the course of discharging their duties.

According to the statement, “The gesture is an initiative of the Inspector-General of Police Group Personal Accident and Group Life Assurance geared towards improving the living standard of families of Police officers that lost their lives in the line of duty and Police personnel who sustained various degree of injuries while discharging their statutory duties.”

The Commissioner sympathized with the beneficiaries and appreciated the Inspector-General of Police for his love, service to humanity and contribution to support and bring succour to the families of officers that died in active service.

He urged the beneficiaries to invest the token in a profitable venture that will, in turn, carter for the families left behind.