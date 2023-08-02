2 die in Lagos road accident

Photo Credit: LASTMA

Two persons, a male and a female, died in an accident that occurred on Eko Bridge inward Alaka area of Lagos on Wednesday.

Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), with other emergency responders, also rescued five other victims at the accident scene.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Mr Taofiq Adebayo, made the disclosure in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that LASTMA Zebra (Zone 3), Ipori Lagos, Mr Akinde Olusola, who led the rescue team, confirmed that the fatal accident involved six private vehicles including a fully loaded ‘MAC’ truck with registration no (T-1501 LA).

According to him, the preliminary investigation shows that the collision, which included a commercial mini bus (Korope) was a result of speeding and brake failure.

He said that the five rescued victims and two dead bodies had been taken to the nearby General Hospital with an ambulance belonging to Lagos State Emergency Management Agency “LASEMA” Response Unit (LRU).

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, to always ensure their vehicles were in good condition before embarking on any journey across the State.

Oreagba said that the Agency would not relent in enlightening motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, on inherent dangers involved in speeding.

He sent his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Other emergency responders at the scene of the accident include LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Federal Road Safety Corps and policemen from Iponri Divisional Police Station. (NAN).