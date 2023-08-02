2 arrested in Imo for allegedly defiling minor – Police

By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state Police Command on Sunday said two suspects (male) have been arrested by the Police for allegedly defiling an 11-year-old girl.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, confirmed this to newsmen in Owerri.

Police gave the suspects names as Abalake Chika ‘male’, 42 years, native of Umuokochi, Umuezeawula, in Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo State and Uchenna Jude, ‘make’, 25 years of Umuakuntu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State.

According to Police, they were arrested following the report by the victim’s father on the defilement of his daughter by the said suspects. He also said that the police command relied on a medical report which confirmed the alleged defilement.

According to Police; “Sustained follow up to a case of defilement reported at Ihiagwa Police Divisional Headquarters, Owerri on 10/08/2023, by the father of the victim, an 11 year-old Onyemetu Anurika of Umuakuntu, Umuoduagu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, resulted to the arrest of two young men namely; 1. Abalake Chika ‘m’, 42yrs, native of Umuokochi, Umuezeawula, in Ihiagwa, Owerri West LGA of Imo State and 2. Uchenna Jude, ‘m’, 25yrs of Umuakuntu, in Ngor-Okpala LGA of Imo State, by the detectives of the Division.

“The duo suspects who were alleged of severally having unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor in her father’s house any time he went to work are cooling their heels at the Division’s custody where preliminary investigation is on going. Subsequently, they will be transferred to SCIID Owerri for continuation of a discreet investigation.”

“Meanwhile, medical reports revealed that the victim has severe injury in her vulva as a result of defilement and the minor has opened up to her father and the Police narrating how the duo suspects defiled her repeatedly.

Further development on this case will be communicated to members of the public,” Police said.