1st annual memorial lecture: Jakande’s contributions to Nigeria’s  journalism unrivalled — Sanwo-Olu, Nwachukwu, Osoba, Anaba, Adefaye, others

…Rename LASU after my father, Seyi Jakande begs Lagos govt

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Olayinka Ajayi & Dickson Omobola

FROM the lips of media icons, leading lights and eminent citizens, an ocean of eulogies flowed profusely for late elder statesman, top most journalist and first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The event was the Lateef Jakande first annual memorial lecture organized by the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, in Lagos.

Themed: “Lateef Jakande: The Man, His Journalism, His Politics,” the event lived up to its billing. It was a gathering of who is who in Nigeria’s media industry eminent citizens, elder statesmen and friends of the media who extolled the virtues of Jakande.

Those who spoke glowingly of Jakande at the fully-packed hall of Sheraton Hotel and Towers included Governors Bababjide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos) and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun); former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Segun Osoba; former Foreign Affairs Minister, Major-General Ike Nwachukwu (retd); Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; NGE President, Mr. Eze Anaba; former NGE President, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye; Felix Adenaike; and Seyi, son of the late media icon.

Eminent persons at the event included Publisher of Vanguard, Mr. Sam Amuka; Alhaja Sikirat Jakande, widow of late Lateef Jakande; Akogun Tola Adeniyi; former Managing Director, Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Lade Bonuola; former Provost Nigeria Institute of Journalism, NIJ, Dr. Dayo Duyile; former Presidential Spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu; Oba Rufus Olanrewaju Ajayi; former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Gbenga Omotoso among others.

Born July 23, 1929 at Epetedo in Lagos Island, Jakande’s forebears migrated from Omu-Aran, in present day Kwara State. It was at Ilesa Grammar School that Jakande began the process of cutting his journalistic teeth by editing the school’s quarterly mirror, a literary journal.

From that rudimentary beginning in journalism, he migrated to full-blown print journalism. First, at the Daily Express, Daily Service and later, the Nigerian Tribune group on the invitation of the founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo. From reporter to editor, he rose to the pinnacle of the profession to become the Managing Director and Chief of Staff of the Tribune group until he quit in 1978 to contest to become the first elected governor of Lagos State on October 1, 1979.

Jakande’s life reflected humanity —Sanwo-Olu

Speaking at the lecture, Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, described Jakande’s life as a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

Sanwo-Olu said: “Life is not determined by how long one lived but by the number of lives one was able to impact positively. I am glad that we are here today to be part of this annual lecture instituted to honour the memory of a great administrator, an elder statesman, and the first civilian Governor of our state, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who did not only live long to the ripe age of 91, but whose life was a reflection of humanity at its abundance with several stories of positive impacts.

“Though the passing of Alhaji Jakande was somewhat painful to us as a state and to individuals who knew him personally because he was indeed a man of lovable personality, who we wished could live forever, we must give unreserved appreciation to God for blessing us with him and for also giving him the grace to live a life that touched and impacted lives.

“I will like to commend the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), Mr. Eze Anaba and members of the Guild for deeming it appropriate to initiate the Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture in honour of one of the founding fathers and first President of this esteemed body 62 years ago. “

He described the theme as apt saying: “There is no gainsaying that both in his profession and his calling, Alhaji Jakande demonstrated visionary leadership and selflessness in the service of the people and humanity generally.

“The Nigeria Guild of Editors, which has grown to become a highly respected body in the media industry, is a testament to his vision and exemplary leadership.

“This administration and the good people of Lagos State will forever remember Jakande and his good deeds to Lagosians. To immortalize him, our administration established the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy to unleash the potential of the next generation leaders.

“The Academy was established to immortalize the name of the first civilian governor of our state whose impact on the generality of our people was outstanding.

“It will provide an avenue for the younger generation to imbibe the ideals and essence of responsive, responsible and selfless leadership which were the hallmarks of Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande both in his private and public lives.

“This leadership programme will offer life changing, nonpartisan and meritocratic opportunities to young Nigerians who desire to impact their generation through Public Service.

“I have no doubt in my mind that this annual lecture will, in addition to immortalizing the good name of Alhaji Lateef Jakande, espouse his ideals for the coming generation to imbibe in their professional and public service.”

LKJ came at the best time —Abiodun

On his part, Governor Abiodun, who was represented by Mr Kayode Akinmade, a former Commissioner in Ondo State, said: “This maiden Lateef Jakande Annual Memorial Lecture has come at a time when Nigeria is in dire need of developmental drive and democratic culture of the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works and Housing.

“Baba Kekere’s penchant and uncompromised stance for professionalism and responsible journalism, coupled with his selfless disposition to serve humanity clearly stood him out among his contemporaries and obviously created a larger than life image for him in the political space and Nigeria’s media industry.

“We gather here to celebrate and honour the memory of an astute administrator, who combined media savvy with ideological perspectives of progressivism to build a foundation of responsive governance in Lagos State and Nigeria at large.

“Alhaji Jankande’s conception of democratic deliverables should ordinarily serve as a manual for policy makers in Africa in the quest for urbanization and human capital development.

“It is a thing of joy for me that the NGE has chosen to honour the legendary memory of a man who represented, and still represents even in death, the very best of Nigerian journalism and statesmanship.”

He was Nigeria’s most grassrooted gov —Osoba

Also speaking, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, described Jakande as the most grassrooted governor in the history of Nigeria.

“He was a very serious writer and the first black man to head the International Press Institute, IPI.

“He single handedly brought IPI to Nigeria. The Nigerian Institute of Journalism, NIJ, was the handiwork of Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

In his political life, he created a political clinic in his house. I don’t think any journalist is as grassrooted as Alhaji Lateef Jakande,” he said.

Reminiscing, Osoba continued: “He had too many roles that he played. He was involved in the formation of the NUJ, NGE, and he founded the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria, NPAN. “He was a very patient person. If he called a meeting by 10, he was there by quarter to 10 and if you were there two minutes or five minutes late, you were in trouble.

“He was a jack of all trades. He was the writer of the editorial in Tribune. People wanted to buy Tribune because of the editorials written by Jakande alone.

“I want to thank Alhaja for tolerating an absentee husband because Jakande was never home. Every Tuesdays and Thursdays he would be in Ibadan to preside as Editor-in-chief over Nigerian Tribune.”

Jakande kept us on straight, narrow path—Nwachukwu

On his part, Nwachukwu, who chaired the occasion, recalled his experience with Jakande in the profession, and described him as a “quiet man.”

His words: “I got to meet him when I left school and decided to be a journalist. Today, my recollection of him was a very resilient man. He led the Daily Service Newspapers so well.

“He kept us on the straight and narrow path. He encouraged us to be forthright and fearless at the time our features editor was Sad Sam (Uncle Sam Amuka).

“As a reporter, he encouraged us to be fearless. It’s a great honour to chair the first annual lecture. Whatever I became in the later years it’s because I worked with Lateef Kayode Jakade. Whatever you do, follow the path of LTJ who left a light on our feet. His footprints are everywhere.”

He was a pioneer of plans —Adenaike

Delivering the lecture, the keynote speaker, Felix Adenaike, who was represented by Bayo Osiyemi, said: “You know an elephant when you see one but attempting to describe it is a herculean task if not a fruitless exercise.

“In other words, Jakande described himself and I dare say there is no one in this audience who will not recognise an elephant if and when he sees one. I want to say Jakande was a pioneer of plans.

“In four short years and three months, Governor Jakande set unprecedented and phenomenal records in governance to the envy of his peers. His brother governors including those from rival parties visited Lagos to see for themselves what they had heard, read or watched on the television.

“Appreciating the gigantic task ahead of the government, he launched himself head-on and full blast into implementing his party’s programmes of free education, free health service, gainful employment and integrated rural development.

“His state had far more schools than the Federal Government. Each state employee worked harder and longer than their federal counterparts.

“There was no reason they should not be enumerated equally if not better, but that didn’t register well with General Muhammadu Buhari, who reversed Lagos State to the pre-Jakande era when he seized power in a military coup in December 1983.

“Buhari also abolished the rail project contract between the Lagos State Government and the French contractors.”

Why NGE’s honouring Jakande —Anaba

Speaking on behalf of the NGE, Mr Eze Anaba, who is also the Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, said the inaugural lecture was in honour of an icon, who though is no longer with us, we are invariably influenced by his outstanding legacy in our daily professional lives.

His words: “Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande (Baba Kekere) lived an impactful life so much so that we can’t talk about the drivers of modern journalism in Nigeria without talking about him. His footprint is everywhere.

“His shadow looms large over our industry. Later we will hear from his associates, his students and those who knew him closely about how gigantic he was.

“Many people who knew him closely would gladly testify that Baba Kekere was an incredible talent whether as a journalist or as a politician. He had a response to everything.

“Baba Kekere devoted his entire professional and political career to advancing the values of liberty and social justice. He also exemplified the values of honesty, integrity, courage, and fairness.

“He told the stories of the powerless, and held the powerful to account. He demonstrated commitment to our journalistic freedom and long-term survival.

“He set up the Guild of Editors in 1961, He founded the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, whose provost, Mr Gbenga Adefaye was the President of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE), and my boss in Vanguard.

“Baba Kekere also founded the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) which president is in this Hall flanked by the chairman of the Lagos chapter. The legendary Baba Kekere brought the International Press Institute (IPI), to this country. Talk about impact.

“As I stated in the run up to my election to become the president of the Guild, this inaugural Lateef Jakande lecture is to honour the great man, and to recognize his outstanding achievements.

“At the Guild, we think it’s important to institutionalize a culture of appreciation which at the same time will give us the institutional memory to know how we got to where we are, and how to build on the legacy and accomplishments of the past.

“The state of our industry has resulted in the determined efforts by many to search for contemporary and effective solutions.

“The cost of production has hit the roof; sales are falling daily because of a depressed economy. As media managers we have to think of innovative and sustainable solutions.

“The challenges that led the late legend and his associates to form the Guild are still prevalent today. At the same time, the circumstances in which we report, produce, distribute and obtain the news have changed so dramatically.

Repositioning the media

“It is therefore our constitutional duty to reposition and revitalize the media, just as Baba Kekere and his colleagues did to meet the challenges of their time.

“Indeed, Section 22 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] articulates the meaning and purpose of our profession, and the role we are to play in the country.

“Section 22 provides that, “The press, radio, television and other agencies of the mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the fundamental objectives contained in this Chapter and uphold the responsibility and accountability of the Government to the people.”

“Therefore, we should find ways of addressing the impact of new technologies in every part of our work as journalists and media practitioners.

“We have to work harder and do more to adjust and adapt to survive and bring our work to new audiences.

“The media must work to ensure the financial and editorial independence of our profession as the fourth estate of the realm, if we are to effectively and efficiently discharge our constitutional duty under Section 22 of holding power to account and upholding human rights and democratic principles.

“This task is more urgent than ever.”

I learned from Jakande’s journalism of ideas, ideals —Adefaye

On his part, Mr. Adefaye said: “I didn’t work with Jakande but I read so much. So, many people are grateful to learn under him, but what is most important to learn from was his journalism of ideas and ideals. People say if you want anything about media, particularly journalism, you should go to Ilupeju. Talking about the NIJ, what I recall very well are the stories that I have heard. Jakande didn’t just found the NIJ through IPI, he wasn’t just a chairman, he was also an instructor.

At the time, the NIJ essentially concentrated on producing people who were already in business and needed certification as well as honing their skills. The NIJ that I am privileged to supervise now is forever grateful to the founding ideas of Lateef Jakande for the training and examples he left for us all. We are grateful for the privilege and the lessons of his life.”

Rename LASU after my father, Seyi Jakande begs Sanwo-Olu

One of the sons of LKJ, Seyi, urged Governor Sanwo-Olu to reconsider renaming Lagos State University, LASU, founded by the late politician after his late dad.

Seyi, accompanied by his mother, Abimbola, said his father was reluctant to serve under late General Sani Abacha but for the winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, who prevailed on him to do so.

He, however, pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to reconsider the proposal of former Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof Lateef Fagboun, who gave the Lagos state governor a proposal to rename the university after Jakande during the celebration of his 90th birthday in 2019, but it was not accepted.

He said: “In 2019, when Baba was celebrating his 90th birthday, the Vice Chancellor of LASU came up with a proposal that the university be renamed after my father.

Let me thank Mr. Governor for establishing LKJ Leadership Academy after my father, but I also want to appeal to Mr. Governor to reconsider renaming LASU after him.

“I recall that two of his colleagues then, Prof Ambrose Ali of the old Bendel State and Bisi Onabanjo of Ogun State, came to my father in Lagos to understudy how LASU was founded.

“My father then instructed Prof Femi Agbalajobi to put them through. Today, both universities have been renamed after the founders.

“Bendel State University is now Ambrose Alli University, while Ogun State University has changed to Olabisi Onabanjo University to reflect the names of the founders.

“What is good for the goose is good for the gander,” he said.

In his vote of thanks, Richard Akinola, while commending the Lagos State government for their support, said, hopefully next year would be held in bigger form.