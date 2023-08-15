15 LASTMA officials injured in clash with soldiers, others vacate duty posts

The LASTMA officer (on the ground) being battered by soldiers.

By Evelyn Usman, Lagos

No fewer than 15 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, have been injured in the ongoing crisis between them and some soldiers in Lagos.

Vanguard gathered that trouble started last week Friday, August 11, after a soldier was attacked by some LASTMA officials at Oshodi area of Lagos.

An account had it that the unknown soldier was in a vehicle that was apprehended by LASTMA officials, for violating traffic rules.

The soldier reportedly intervened by appealing to the LASTMA officials to allow the driver of the vehicle go, because of him.

But all entreaties fell on deaf ears as all the passengers in the vehicle were ordered to alight, so they can take the vehicle to the LASTMA office in Oshodi.

An altercation between the soldier and LASTMA officials degenerated into a fight, during which the latter was out-numbered and overpowered.

He was seen being flogged and dragged on the ground by the LASTMA officials in a video that went viral.

Moments later, some soldiers stormed the area and attacked LASTMA officials on sight, an action that forced all the officials to leave Oshodi axis.

‘LASTMA officials need training’

One of the commercial bus drivers playing Oshodi/ NAHCO route, Mr Andrew James, who spoke with Vanguard, said: “LASTMA officials should be retrained on human relations.

“The attacked man was heard telling the offiicials that he had an iron in his hand. Even if he was not a soldier, no human being deserved to be treated that way.”

The repriesal attack by some soldiers continued over the weekend in Oshodi and Ojota areas of the state.

Also today, Monday, August 14, some persons in mufti, who claimed to be soldiers, were said to have stormed Ojota area of the state, inflicting injuries on unsuspecting LASTMA officials.

As at 1p.m., most of the officials had vacated their duty posts in major areas of Lagos, as news of the attack spread.

LASTMA official hides identity

One of the officials at 7/8 Junction, Ajao Estate, was sighted removing his uniform to avoid been identified.

Speaking with Vanguard, he said, “I had to take this measure because if anyone is killed in the process, nothing will be done.

“This case should have been resolved by now by both authorities. It should not be allowed to escalate.

“At least 15 of my colleagues have been wounded since this crisis started. My colleagues have vacated their posts because news went round that the soldiers were out for all LASTMA officilas in Lagos.”

When the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, was contacted he said an official statement would be issued soon.

We’re investigating – Army

On his part, spokesman for 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Lt. Col Adebisi Ayeni, said: “I am aware that a LASTMA personnel attacked a soldier in uniform on Friday.

“An investigation into the issue is ongoing,” he added.