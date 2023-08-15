15 CSOs demand resignation of Acting CG of Immigration

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Civil Society for Rule of Law and Justice, representing 15 civil society organizations in Nigeria, has demanded the immediate resignation of the Acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola, citing violation of civil service rules.

The coalition argued that the planned six-month extension of Wura-Ola’s tenure is both illegal and unlawful.

“The Acting Comptroller General Immigration retired officially from the immigration service on the 31st of May 2023. The Immigration Act does not allow for retired personnel or those not in active service to head the agency,” said Nwogu Ndubisi, Convener of the Coalition, at a press conference in Abuja. \

“Any extension is like extending the retirement age of someone in service, which is not possible unless the public service rule is changed.”

According to the Coalition, Wura-Ola’s initial appointment was also questionable.

“We were shocked when she was appointed to act as Comptroller General for three months, which we perceive as illegal when there are eminently qualified officers still in service.

“Since the deed is done, she can only act as Comptroller General for three months and nothing more,” Ndubisi elaborated.

The Convener also warned of the implications of such a move.

“If this is allowed, it will set a bad precedent. As a coalition, we will take all lawful action to stop this illegality if Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola doesn’t take the path of honour, resign, and quit the stage as Acting Comptroller General by the end of August 2023,” he declared.

The controversy began when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Wura-Ola as Acting Comptroller General on the day of her retirement, the 31st of May 2023.

The Coalition believes the President was not adequately briefed about her retirement status. However, the planned six-month extension of her appointment after an initial three-month term has raised further concern.

“If she couldn’t manage the service in three months post-retirement, what can she achieve in six months?

“This move by those at the corridors of power leaves more to be desired. That’s why Mr President needs to know what some of his lieutenants are not telling him,” Ndubisi questioned.