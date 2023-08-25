146 die in Oyo road accidents in 6 months – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Oyo State said 146 persons died in various road traffic crashes in the state between January and June.

Mr Joshua Adekanye, state Sector Commander of the corps, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Adekanye also said that 618 persons sustained various degrees of injuries in 246 road crashes recorded to have occurred within the period.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said that 15 persons lost their lives in January; 15 in February; 23 in March; 24 in April; 45 in May and 24 in June.

He explained that investigation revealed that some of the crashes were due to speeding, driving under influence of drugs, alcohol, and mechanical fault, among others.

The sector commander cautioned drivers against reckless driving, noting that the command had stepped up its enforcement and public enlightenment across motor parks, Churches and Mosques.

“To reduce road traffic crashes, the corps, aside enforcement, has strengthened its public enlightenment in the parks, Mosques and Churches.

“We also seize every available opportunity to talk to the general public on the factors that can lead to road crashes and how to avoid same.

“We also make use of radio, print and social media to pass the message across to the general public. We also partner with traditional leaders to talk to people in their domain on how to avoid factors that can lead to road traffic crashes.

“In addition to that, we have also redoubled our enforcement and mobile court for arraignment and prosecution of traffic offenders without delay, ” he said.

Adekanye further said that the corps was aware of absence of road signs on the roads, adding that the situation had been traced to activities of scavengers.

He said this could put the lives of both drivers and other road users at risk.

“They (scavengers) are the ones stealing the sign post and plates on the road and we are talking to the federal and state Ministries of Works to see how the road signs can be replaced, ” he said.