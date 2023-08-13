13 Ghanaians begin 10,000km road trip from Accra to London

No fewer than 13 Ghanaians including twelve men and one woman have embarked set on an epic journey from Ghanaian capital to the United Kingdom.

The journey will be covering a staggering 10,000 kilometers, as they stated that their mission is clear, which is to drive from Accra to London while enjoying the experience, according to Ghana’s media outlet.

Their estimated arrival in London is scheduled for Sunday, August 6, or Monday, August 7, 2023, marking a historic accomplishment for the team.

Speaking from Spain in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, one of the team members known as Saka, shared their motivation for embarking on the bold trip.

He explained that they were inspired by stories of people traveling from foreign countries to Ghana and other African nations.

They decided to turn the tables and attempt this adventure as a fun activity, showcasing their adventurous spirit and passion for exploration.

“We are explorers and we are doing this for fun. We read about people driving from Europe to Ghana all the time, and we also planned to do it and we are almost there,” one of the explorers said.

Fascinated by their daring journey and curious about the logistics, the host inquired about their visas and how they managed to navigate through the various borders along the way.

The team’s courageous and exciting expedition has captured the imagination of many, as they face the challenges and adventures of crossing borders and experiencing diverse cultures on their road to London.

They are currently leaving Barcelona after a brief stop-over in the Spanish town.

As they continue on their remarkable journey, people from all walks of life eagerly await their safe arrival in London, where they will undoubtedly be celebrated for their incredible feat and indomitable spirit.