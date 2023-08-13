13 Brigade Calabar wins Army combat proficiency competition in Abia

By Steve Oko

Officers from the 13 Brigade Nigeria Army Calabar, emerged as the Overall Best at the Inter-Brigade Combat Proficiency Competition held at the 14 Brigade Ohafia, Abia State.

All five Brigades under the 82 Division of the Nigeria Army comprising 13 Brigade Calabar, 14 Brigade Ohafia, 34 Artillery Brigade Owerri, 44 Engineer Brigade Enugu and 82 Division Garrison Enugu, participated in the one-week annual competition.

The major events competed for were combat swimming, marathon race, map reading, weapon handling and obstacle crossing.

Out of five major events competed for, 13 Brigade Calabar came first in four events – weapon handling, marathon race, combat swimming and obstacle crossing-; and scored a total of 460 points to emerge the overall best.

The host, 14 Brigade Ohafia, came first in map reading, and scored a total of 410 points to clinch the second position; while 82 Division Garrison Enugu took the third position with a total score of 390 points.

34 Artillery Brigade Owerri came fourth while 44 Engineer Brigade Enugu, collected the Wooden Spoon for coming last on the scoreboard.

Speaking Friday at the grand finale of the event, the General Officer Commanding, (GOC), 82 Division Nigeria Army Enugu, Major Gen. Hassan Taiwo Dada, commended the participants for their gallantry and competitive spirit in the exercise.

He noted that the competition was aimed at testing the team spirit, combat readiness of the officers and prepare them for the upcoming tasks.

According to the GOC, the competition also provided an avenue for members of the lower levels of the officer cadre to showcase their leadership skills.

The GOC who re-stated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria, urged the officers to prepare harder for future competitions.

Earlier, the Commander 14 Brigade Ohafia, Brigadier General Nsikak John Edet, appreciated the team of umpires as well as Heads of other security agencies and traditional rulers that witnessed the competition.