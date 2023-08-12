12 ships with petrol, other items expected in Lagos ports – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Thursday said 12 ships conveying assorted goods were expected at Lagos ports from Aug. 10 to Aug. 22.

It listed the items expected as petrol, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, base oil, frozen fish, bulk fertilizer and container.

The NPA also stated that 15 ships were already discharging general cargo, petrol, container, bulk sugar, frozen fish, soya bean meal, butane gas, bulk pellets and bulk wheat.

The authority added that four ships had arrived the port, waiting to berth with general cargo and container. (NAN)