12 die in Nasarawa boat mishap

By David Odama

LAFIA — No fewer than 12 persons reportedly lost their lives in a boat mishap on River Kogi Kungra Kamfani, in Arikiya, Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The victims were said to be going to the farm when the incident occurred, leaving 12 persons dead out of 19 on board the boat.

Reacting to the mishap, the state House of Assembly described the incident as unfortunate, saying the death of the 12 persons was a great loss to the state.

The lawmakers condoled with the state government, Lafia local government and the families of the deceased over the death of 12 people at a river Kogi Kungra Kamfani in Arikiya, Lafia Local Government Area of the State.

Lawmakers through their Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi said: “It is very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA. On behalf of myself, members, staff and the entire Nasarawa people we condole with the bereaved families, Lafia LGA and the state government over their death. We pray for the reposed of their souls.”