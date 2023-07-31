110 suspects arrested as Fintiri relaxes curfew, visits looted warehouses

Gov Fintiri of Adamawa State

By Umar Yusuf, Yola

No fewer than 110 suspects have been arrested in connection with Sunday’s looting of government and private warehouses in Yola, the Adamawa State capital, by hoodlums in search of food items.

This is as the state government relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on the state following the incident, saying: “We want to inform our people that the relaxation of the curfew between 6 pm and 6 am will be reviewed hourly.”

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri also visited the Jimeta Central Warehouse to assess the extent of the damage.

Addressing newsmen after a security meeting with security chiefs, Fintiri said all the arrested suspects would be charged to courts in the state, declaring that “those found guilty will face the full wrath of the law.”

He, however, urged the people to go about their lawful businesses.

Meanwhile, deputy governor of the state, Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, who visited the warehouses to assess the extent of looting, on behalf of the governor, said the security operatives would continue to maintain peace and monitor the situation.

He said “We call on our people to be law-abiding. We want to inform our people that the relaxation for the curfew between 6pm and 6am will be reviewed hourly.”

On the extent of the looting, she said: “We are waiting for NEMA to have a comprehensive report on the extent of damage.