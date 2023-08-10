10th NASS And How Tajudeen Abass Is Re-Defining Democracy

Tajudeen Abass

By Philip Agbese

Jeremy Bentham once said, “The greatest happiness of the greatest number is the foundation of morals and legislation.”

In this wise, one can easily deduced that, a nation can never be worth being called a nation, and will never be complete until democracy becomes power to make law given to the people by the people for the people.

Hon Tajudeen Abbas has taken on the monumental task of redefining democracy in Nigeria and he has already made significant strides in achieving this goal. Since his election, he has made it a priority to clean up the corruption and inefficiency that has plagued the parliament for years.

One of Abbas’s first acts as Speaker was to introduce a new code of conduct for lawmakers. This code prohibits lawmakers from accepting gifts from lobbyists or engaging in any other corrupt practices. Abbas has also cracked down on absenteeism, and he has made it clear that he will not tolerate any wrongdoing.

In relation to Montesquieu quote which says, “A good parliament is the foundation of a good government”, Abass multiplicity of splendor in the 10th assembly has stirred up a remarkable intellect which has led to a magnificent increase in Nigeria’s helm of progressive-democracy.

Abass is a passionate and dedicated politician. He is also a skilled orator and a shrewd negotiator who is not afraid to speak his mind, even when it is unpopular.

As a great parliamentarian, John Locke, once said, “The people are the masters, and the parliament is their servant.” Undoubtedly affirming to this, Abass has been committed to using his position in the House of Representatives to fight for the rights of the people and to make Nigeria a better place.

In showing his commitment to economic development and the understanding that democracy cannot work if people are not able to meet their basic needs, he has been working to ensure that the House of Representatives passes laws and policies that promote economic growth and development. He has also been a vocal advocate for the rights of workers and has taken steps to ensure that they are treated fairly.

His sincerity and honesty have had a profound impact on the parliament. He has been a vocal advocate for the people, consistently pushing for reforms that benefit the citizens. His principled stance has earned him the respect of his colleagues, who have come to see him as a trustworthy and reliable lawmaker.

Tajudeen Abbas has shown his commitment to open parliament. He understands that democracy is about the people and that the people have a right to know what is happening in their government. This is why he has made transparency and accountability a top priority. He has opened up the proceedings of the House of Representatives to the public, making it easier for Nigerians to see what their representatives are doing and hold them accountable for their actions.

Hon Abass can be regarded as a noble man with the understanding that democracy cannot work if it only benefits a selected few. This is why he has been working tirelessly to ensure that all Nigerians have a voice in the political process. He has encouraged the participation of women, youth, and other marginalized groups in the political process, and has worked to ensure that their voices are heard.

He has also been a strong advocate for the rights of the people, particularly the poor and marginalized.

One of the hallmarks of great parliamentarians is their ability to work across party lines and build consensus. As former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once said, “Consensus is the negation of leadership.” Tajudeen Abass has been a unifying force, bringing lawmakers from different parties and regions together to work towards common goals.

He has shown himself to be a true leader, working to build bridges between different factions, creating a more harmonious political environment, and promoting a more collaborative and inclusive political system. His altruism has created a sense of togetherness, friendship and close bond between lawmakers.

He understands that democracy cannot flourish in a society where the rule of law is not respected. This is why he has been a vocal advocate for the independence of the judiciary and has taken steps to ensure that the House of Representatives abides by the laws of the land. This commitment to the rule of law is crucial for the development of a strong and stable democracy in Nigeria.

According to former British Prime Minister William Ewart Gladstone, “The first duty of a statesman is to maintain peace and avoid war.” Tajudeen Abass has shown himself to be a true statesman, working tirelessly to promote peace and stability in Nigeria. His efforts to promote open parliament are a testament to his commitment to transparency and accountability.

Abass’s leadership has been characterized by a strong sense of purpose and direction. He has been a driving force behind many of the reforms that have been implemented in the parliament, and his contributions have been instrumental in shaping the political landscape in Nigeria.

As former Canadian Prime Minister John Diefenbaker once said, “I am a Canadian, free to speak without fear, free to worship in my own way, free to stand for what I think right, free to oppose what I believe wrong, or free to choose those who shall govern my country. This heritage of freedom I pledge to uphold for myself and all mankind.” Tajudeen Abass embodies this spirit of freedom and democracy, working to ensure that the voices of the people are heard in the halls of power.

His commitment to transparency and accountability has helped to restore the people’s faith in the political system. The citizens now have a renewed sense of confidence in their lawmakers, knowing that there are people like Abass who are committed to serving their interests

Abass is a man of principle, one who is committed to the ideals of democracy and good governance. He is also a man of action. He is not content to simply talk about change; he is committed to making it happen.

Abass is a true champion of democracy. He has always been fighting for the rights of the people and for a better Nigeria. He is an inspiration to all who believe in the power of democracy to bring about positive change.

As former South African President Nelson Mandela once said, “A good head and a good heart are always a formidable combination.” Tajudeen Abass has shown himself to be a formidable force in the Nigerian political landscape, combining his intelligence and his compassion to effect positive change. His commitment to open parliament has helped to restore the people’s faith in the political system, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the political landscape in Nigeria.

Abbas’s efforts have already had a positive impact on the parliament. Attendance rates have improved, and there have been fewer reports of corruption. Lawmakers are now more accountable to their constituents, and they are more focused on passing legislation that benefits the people.

Abass’s impact on the parliament and democracy in Nigeria has been nothing short of remarkable and impressive. His personality have been a breath of fresh air in the Nigerian political landscape. His principled stance has been a source of inspiration for many, and it has helped to restore the people’s faith in the political system.

Tajudeen Abass is a true statesman, embodying the characteristics of great parliamentarians throughout history. His commitment to transparency and accountability has helped to promote open parliament in Nigeria, and his leadership has been instrumental in shaping the political landscape in the country.

Furthermore, Tajudeen Abass has shown a great unequivocal commitment to transparency, accountability, inclusivity, the rule of law, fighting corruption, economic development, and peace and stability, which are all crucial for the development of a strong and stable democracy in Nigeria.

In a recent interview, Abbas said that he is committed to making the Nigerian parliament a more transparent and accountable institution. He said that he wants to create a parliament that the people can be proud of, and he is confident that he can achieve this goal.

As Nigerians, we must all support his efforts and work together to build a better future for our country.

Just as former US President John F. Kennedy once said, “Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer.Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future.”

Let us accept our responsibility for the future of Nigeria and work towards building a better tomorrow for all, and the generations to come.

Agbese, is the Deputy Spokesperson, House of Representatives writing from Abuja.