10th House will operate an open door policy, engage with Nigerians more – Akin Rotimi

Reps ask NUC to suspend fees’ hike in universities

…task journalist to be professional, put Nigeria first

By Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon Akin Rotimi has promised that the 10th House will operate an open door policy where it will engage more with Nigerians.

The House spokesperson also said that the 10th House will have quality representation and engagement through legislative policies. These he said will be the Hallmark of the 10th National Assembly.

Hon Rotimi who gave the assurance during a press briefing with journalist in Abuja, further reiterated the committee’s readiness to make information accessible and available to journalists covering the House.

While stressing the commitment of members of his committee and his deputy, Hon. Philip Agbese ,the Chairman called for the support of every Nigeria in making the legislative agenda of the 10th House a reality.

He maintained that his committee under the leadership of the Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas will not disappoint the mandate given to them by their respective electorates.

He further called for the support of all to ensure the success of the 10th House of Representatives.

While advising members of the corps to always report objectively, the lawmaker said he is ready to ensure a formidable, good working relationship between journalists and the House of Representatives.

He commended the Speaker for taking adequate measure to ensure a smooth day to day running of the Parliament under his leadership.

Making reference to a retreat held for new lawmakers recently, Akin said that the retreat was parts of measures by the House to ensure competency among lawmakers in the House of Representative as lawmaking process requires certain training and processes.

The lawmaker while commenting on certain motions and bills presented during plenaries, he assured that the House will come up with quality motion and bill that would improve lives of Nigerians.

Akin further promised the readiness of his committee to engage the leadership of the house to address challenges faced by newsmen.

Speaking also at the meeting, the Deputy Chairman, House Committee, Hon Philip Agnese urged journalists covering the House to always stick to their professional ethic inorder to ballance their reportage.

Hon Agbese further explained the readiness of the Media Committee to work together for the good of the House of Representatives and the Country at large.

In his reaction to some issues raised during the visit, Hon Rotimi explained that while he can’t speak for the previous assemblies, he is optimistic that the 10th Assembly under his leadership will make information available to media at any given time.

According to the lawmaker, all the recently adopted motions are implementable while commending chairmen of committees and their deputies for competency in handling the affairs of the assignments.

On oversight, the Chairman gave the assurance that oversight under the 10th House would not be done in secrecy but will be an open engagement where everyone will see work been done.