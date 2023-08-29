100 women benefit as Synlab, partners promote early cancer detection in Ogun State

By Chioma Obinna

To promote the early detection of diseases, for a healthier life, SYNLAB Nigeria, in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN) and Sacred Heart Hospital Lantoro Abeokuta, organised a free cancer screening for 100 women in Ogun State. .

The event’s primary goal was to promote early detection and prevention of cancer, a disease that affects millions of lives around the world. Leveraging their state-of-the-art Liquid Cytology (LBC) method and a team of skilled healthcare professionals, SYNLAB Nigeria provided a cervical cancer screening for all women.

The liquid-based Cytology screening method is a comprehensive approach aimed at identifying potential cancer risks at an early stage, thereby increasing the chances of successful treatment.

The free cancer screening event also served as a platform to raise awareness about cancer and the importance of regular screenings. Informative sessions and expert-led discussions at the event empowered attendees with knowledge about cancer risk factors, prevention strategies, and the significance of regular health check-ups.

The event met its target of providing free cervical cancer screening for 100 women using the LBC method, following an effective mobilisation by the Sacred Heart Hospital, whose facility was also used for sample collection.

SYNLAB Nigeria’s CEO, Kenneth Okolie, expressed happiness for a successful event by saying, “We are happy to see the enthusiasm and engagement from the community in our free cancer screening event. We are devoted to democratizing access to healthcare and enabling people to take control of their own health. In keeping with its objective to ensure a healthy society through community impact initiatives, SYNLAB Nigeria occasionally works with organisations and associations to provide free medical checks for the general public.