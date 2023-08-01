1.2m children suffer acute malnutrition in Ethiopia – UN

The UN says it is providing aid for vulnerable people across Ethiopia as 1.2 million children suffer from acute malnutrition.

The UN Spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said UN is working in collaboration with partners in responding to disease outbreaks and an ongoing food insecurity crisis across the East African country.

He said the crisis left 1.2 million children suffering severe acute malnutrition.

The country was deeply impacted by a brutal conflict, which started in 2020 across the north between federal government forces and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

A peace deal between the sides was, however, brokered by the African Union (AU), ending the fighting in November 2022.

Dujarric said humanitarians were providing medical supplies, logistics support and boosting communications efforts in response to a cholera outbreak in Oromia, Sidama and Somali regions.

According to Ethiopian government figures, more than 16,800 cases of cholera have been reported in the country, including 212 related deaths as of Aug. 2.

“We are also providing medical supplies for the response to malaria which, as of July 30, has impacted over 1.7 million people and claimed 200 lives,” he said.

He said more than 30 UN agencies and international and national non-government organisations are working to combat the effects of malnutrition.

He said the effects of malnutrition remains a concern in several regions including Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Sidama, South West and Tigray regions.

“Our humanitarian colleagues noted that timely food assistance, prepositioning of emergency drugs, and medical supplies for impacted people are necessary,” Dujarric said. (Xinhua/NAN)