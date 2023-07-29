Zulum withdraws Ngoshe from list of commissioner nominees 

Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has on Friday evening, written to the Borno State House of Assembly, withdrawing the name of Dr. Ibrahim Yusuf Ngoshe as commissioner nominee.

Ngoshe hails from Gwoza local government area in the Southern Borno senatorial district.

The Governor’s spokesman Malam Isa Gusau who announced this in a statement issued on Saturday explained that by this, the number of commissioner nominees is down from 18 to 17.

Gusau said further details will be provided should the need arise.

Governor Zulum, the statement recalled, had on Friday, July 28, 2023, submitted 18 names to the Borno State House of Assembly, including that of Ngoshe whose name was the 13th.