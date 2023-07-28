Zulum swears in HOS, advisers, 27 caretaker chairmen in Borno

Zulum

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has sworn in the Head of Service (HoS), Special Advisers and 27 caretaker management committee chairmen for service delivery.

According to him, workers should imbibe the core values of the Civil Service in delivering various services at the grassroots.

The HoS is Barrister Mallam Fannami, while the two Special Advisers to the Governor on Communications and Strategy is Malam Isa Gusau and Brig-Gen. Ishaq Sabi (rtd) is on Security respectively.

Inaugurating the appointees, yesterday (Friday), in Maiduguri, the Governor, represented by his Deputy, Kadafur Usman, disclosed: “The HoS shall pay greater attention to train and re-training of all categories of civil servants,” adding that this include computer training to improve on the development of human and capital resources.

Besides, the training, he said that workers are the catalyst in providing the dividends of democracy and good governance.

He added that the State government will introduce and strengthen the reward and punishment system in the civil service.

According to Kadafur; “We shall reward outstanding performances in the civil service,” he said, noting that this will motivate others and punish erring officers, as a deterrence to other workers.

He noted that examinations and interviews are being introduced for permanent secretaries, before they are appointed to continue in the Civil Service.

Kadafur also warned against the unnecessary bureaucratic bottlenecks, while implementing government policies and programmes.

“Indolence and misconduct in any form, including corruption shall not be condoned by the State government,” he added.

On workers’ redundancy, he said: “Government encourages proper sharing of work schedules amongst civil servants to prevent redundancy in the civil service.”

He reminded the responsibilities of the 27 Caretaker Committee Chairmen in their respective Local Government Areas.

“You’re to engage youths and stakeholders in providing basic needs of life, including infrastructural facilities for water supply and healthcare services” he said.

He, therefore, urged the Chairmen to remain in their councils, without frequenting to live in Maiduguri, the state capital.

While thanking the Governor for their appointments, the Chairman of the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Alhaji Umara Bolori, who doubles as the State’s leader of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), said: “We’ll work hard to ensure the implementation of government policies and programmes in the councils.”