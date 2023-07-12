Zuckerberg trains with UFC champions, Adesanya, Volkanovski amid potential bout with Musk

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has teamed up with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in preparation for a potential bout with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Zuckerberg spent the past few days training with UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya and UFC featherweight champion, Volkanovski, both of whom flew straight to the Facebook founder’s Northern California residence following Saturday night’s UFC 290 showcase in Vegas, according to TMZ.

The trio have since hit the gym for training, which appears to be taking place in Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

On Tuesday, Israel Adesanya hopped on social media to document the session, sharing a photo of himself alongside Zuckerberg and Volkanovski.

Adesanya captioned the post by praising the 39-year-old tech mogul’s competitive spirit.

“No fugazi with Mark,” Adesanya wrote alongside an emoji of a shark. “This is Serious Business!!”

Reacting, Zuckerberg, in the comments sectio, thanked the UFC stars for their support, calling it “an honor” to train with the pair.

Recall Facebook CEO Zuckerberg, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, have teased a potential cage fight this year, an idea UFC President Dana White has taken seriously.

White has expressed intention to see two of Earth’s most famous billionaires slug it out one on one in the Octagon.

This comes amid reports of a legal battle between the billionaire duo over a new Zuckerberg’s famous new app called ‘Threads’.