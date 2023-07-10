Zamfara To Partner With UNICEF On Health, Education And Women Development

By Idris Salisu

The Zamfara state Government is to partner with UNICEF in order to improve more especially in the areas of Health care, Education and Women Development of the state.

This was contained in a statement by the Director General, Media And Communications Nuhu Salihu Anka, and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

The further said, Governor Lawal who hosted UNICEF delegation led by Dr Maryam Sa’id at the government house Gusau, said Zamfara State Government remained committed in partnership with organisations that will contribute in the development of the state and its populace.

The Governor noted that his administration is ever ready to pay the counterpart fundings on projects that will touch lives of the masses, saying UNICEF needs to do more in the state and assured their safety and security in Zamfara state.

Lawal who thanked UNICEF for the visit, charged them to improve on the relationship and make it even do better, considering the predicaments that bedeviled the state for decades, noting that UNICEF can do more for the state to cushion the problems.

Speaking earlier, the leader of the UNICEF delegation Dr Maryam Sa’id had sympathized with the state government over insecurity that consumed many lives, saying they are ready to invest and support the state for development.

She expressed their readiness to continue working with Zamfara State Government and validation of the state development plan, revealing that they invested over two billion naira ( N2b) in the state last year.