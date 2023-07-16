Zamfara :Matawalle Presents 19 Witnesses to closes case at Tribunal

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Zamfara Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has adjourned sitting to July 19, after Gov. Bello Matawalle leads 19 witnesses to prove his petition against Gov. Dauda Lawal.



Matawalle the immediate past governor of Zamfara state and candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) approached the Tribunal challenging the returned of Gov. Dauda Lawal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The Petitioner said the March 18, 2023 election was flawed with irregularities and sought the Tribunal to declared winners of the said election having scored the majority of the lawful votes.



He prayed the Tribunal to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him new certificate of return and further orders necessary.



At the resumed hearing, the lead Petitioner’s Counsel, Mr Usman Sule SAN, led the 19th witness, Dr Ahmad Kainuwa, who is the Returning Officer of Maradun local government area during the governorship election.



Kainuwa identified the result sheet he collated from the ward collation officers he supervised which was part of exhibits in evidence and told the Tribunal that INEC asked him not to pronounce it but prounced the result generated from the INEC server.



The witness said he presentation his collated result to INEC and was different with that of INEC server. However, INEC officials instructed him to present the one from INEC server which they said is authentic.

He said there was tension during the collation exercise at Maradun, adding that the Divisional Police Officer mandated him to hasten the process as bandits were on transit to the area.



During cross examination by the Respondense Counsel, Chief Solomon Akuma SAN, Mr O.M. Atoyemi SAN and Mr Wilson Tinger of Lawal, PDP and INEC, the witness Kainuwa testified that different figures generated and identified the ones he produced during his adhoc exercise.



After series presentations, the Tribunal Chairperson, Justice Cordelia Ogadi, adjourned to July 19 for Lawal and PDP to open defence.