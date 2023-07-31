Zamfara Governor vows to revatalise education sector

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, on Monday said that his administration was committed to the revitalisation of the education sector at all levels.

The Governor gave the indication when he paid an unscheduled visit to the College of Health Science and Technology, Tsafe.

A statement by the Governor’s race spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the visit was to assess the level of infrastructural challenges confronting the school.

According to the statement, “Governor Lawal was taken around the school by the Provost, Hamisu Yusuf Yelwa, where he inspected and assessed the condition of the classrooms and students’ hostels.

“Part of the buildings inspected were blocks of classrooms, the Dauda Lawal Dare Complex which was constructed by the Governor as part of his philanthropic services years before he was elected Governor.

“While assessing the female hostels, Governor Lawal interacted with some of the students occupying it.

“They highlighted the major problems making the hostel uninhabitable.

“Governor Lawal was worried about the condition of the infrastructural decay in the college and vowed to take swift action in addressing the problem.

“He tasked the Provost to provide a detailed report of their needs, in his effort to overhaul the educational sector in the state.”