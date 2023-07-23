Zamfara Assembly supports reduction of state ministries to curb waste – Speaker

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki has said that the recently action of the incumbent Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal Dare to reduce the number of ministries in the state from 28 to 16, was to curb the systemic waste of the past administration.

While speaking to journalists in Kaduna at the weekend , he said tthe Zamfara State House of Assembly was in full support of the reduction of ministries by the Governor.

He said “the Governor in our opinion has done the right thing, considering the situation in which Zamfara state has found itself in terms of security challenges, economic downturn and poor state of agriculture.”

“The previous administration created useless ministries and they did it with impunity. Some of the ministries were created to have opportunity of wasting the state resources. That is why Governor Dauda Lawal reduced the ministries from 28 to 16, so as to properly manage the state resources and make the resources work for the people of Zamfara State.”

“For example, the previous administration voted monies to some of these ministries, the monies were released, but nothing can be pointed to as what the monies were used for.”

“The administration of Governor Lawal will be a departure from the previous government, by turning around the fortune of the state and reversing the negative state of things in Zamfara.”

“The Governor having realized the importance of education and the role illiteracy has played in the security and economic challenges bedeviling the state, has set out to prioritize education from primary to tertiary level The Governor has set out in the first instance to refurbish and reequip over 100 primary and junior secondary schools across the state.”

He said it was no longer business as usual in the state as the new administration has set in progress the machinery to bring back Zamfara on the path of peace and development .