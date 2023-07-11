Zambian govt hails NITDA’s role in Africa’s digital economy drive

A Director in the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority, ZICTA, Mr. Austin Sichinga, has identified the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, as the government agency leading Africa’s technological growth and digital economy actualization.

Speaking when he led a working delegation from ZICTA to Abuja, the Information Communication Technology expert noted that NITDA has taken several steps in making the Nigerian ICT industry a model for other nations.

“NITDA has leapfrogged most African institutions that are into technology development in the continent. We have seen and acknowledged its development efforts in supporting ICT start-ups, and imparting relevant ICT skills on young minds.

“The agency has tremendously done well in terms of investing heavily in technology disruption in the Nigerian agricultural sector,” he said.

Sichinga explained that the delegation’s visit was to learn how ZICTA will also develop indigenous ICT technology for Zambia’s national progress, the way NITDA has been doing for Nigeria.

“There is a lot to be learnt from Nigeria, who has been on this path. Our mission is about learning from Nigeria on utilizing public infrastructure to promote and secure transactions in service delivery on the digital platform,” he added.

Responding, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of NITDA, underscored the need for African governments to forge a united front in achieving a strong digital economy for the continent.

The DG revealed that the Zambian delegation is the fourth to visit NITDA’s corporate office this year, after the visits by officials from Ghana, Kenya, and The Gambia to study Nigeria’s technological development drive.

“This means people, even from outside Nigeria, appreciate the modest efforts we have been putting to transform the digital economy space. Every country needs to attain digital sovereignty. Countries who are digitally independent will have the capacity to develop local technologies for their citizens’ consumption.”